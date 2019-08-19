You gotta hand it to the people of Wellington, New Zealand.

A giant sculpture of a hand with a face, called Quasi, was installed on the roof of the City Gallery Wellington on Monday.

"Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No -- Quasi has landed!" the gallery's official Twitter account tweeted. "This morning, Ronnie van Hout's Quasi was installed on our roof. Quasi is a joint project with Wellington Sculpture Trust, with support from Wellington City Council, Wellington Community Trust, and Richard Burrell."

Van Hout's work is a partial self-portrait, the gallery's site notes, and was based on scans of the artist's own body parts.

Twitter's response got a little out of hand. "How high were the people who decided to put that there?" asked one Twitter user.

Is that meant to stay there? If so, for how long?



The hand sculpture will be on display until March 27.