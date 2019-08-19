You gotta hand it to the people of Wellington, New Zealand.
A giant sculpture of a hand with a face, called Quasi, was installed on the roof of the City Gallery Wellington on Monday.
"Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No -- Quasi has landed!" the gallery's official Twitter account tweeted. "This morning, Ronnie van Hout's Quasi was installed on our roof. Quasi is a joint project with Wellington Sculpture Trust, with support from Wellington City Council, Wellington Community Trust, and Richard Burrell."
Van Hout's work is a partial self-portrait, the gallery's site notes, and was based on scans of the artist's own body parts.
Twitter's response got a little out of hand. "How high were the people who decided to put that there?" asked one Twitter user.
A few observers thought they saw a familiar face getting the upper hand. "Hello from America," wrote one Twitter user. "I am so sorry, but the face looks familiar. I'm afraid our President Trump found a way to scare another nation."
The hand sculpture will be on display until March 27.
Discuss: Giant, creepy statue of hand lands on New Zealand rooftop and locals can't handle it
