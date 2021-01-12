Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury got an epic trailer on Tuesday, revealing the giant scary Bowser you'll have to face off against. The game, which is an enhanced version of the 2013 Wii U game, hits Nintendo Switch on Feb. 12.
This story will be updated shortly.
Discuss: Giant Bowser debuts in Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury trailer
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.