Ghostbusters cast reunion with Bill Murray, Sigourney Weaver and more arrives via Zoom

Josh Gad's latest Zoom reunion, part of his Reunited Apart series, has turned our nostalgic eye to 1984's Ghostbusters. Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, Annie Potts and director Ivan Reitman all answered the call to take a look back at their favorite scenes and discuss making the classic.

William Atherton and Michael Ensign, who had smaller parts in the movie, also joined the party, along with Ghostbusters super-fan (and Marvel hero) Kumail Nanjiani, who quizzed the cast on some of the film's best quotes. You'll also find a sweet cameo from Ray Parker Jr., who wrote and performed the iconic theme song, and talk of the late Harold Ramis, who co-scripted the movie with Aykroyd as well as playing Egon.

Ghostbusters content is still coming, of course, with Jason Reitman (Ivan's son and director of modern classics like Juno) working on direct sequel Ghostbusters: Afterlife, whose coronavirus-delayed release date is March 5, 2021.

