Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer unleashes Mini-Puft chaos

Paul Rudd meets a new marshmallowy terror in the grocery store.

Mini-Pufts are full of marshmallow fluff and destruction.

The Stay Puft Marshmallow Man from Ghostbusters is something of a chaos agent. This is known. He waddled through New York wreaking havoc in the 1984 original movie, and now thanks to a new clip from the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife, it turns out many small versions of the marshmallow mascot have plenty of chaos to unleash themselves.

In a clip out Wednesday, Paul Rudd encounters a mischievous legion of Mini-Pufts while at the grocery store. They cruise around on a robot vacuum, bite Rudd on the finger (rude) and even try to roast each other into s'mores. 

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, originally slated for a 2020 release, was one of many movies pushed back to the coronavirus. The movie is set to hit theaters November 21. 

