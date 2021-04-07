Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer unleashes Mini-Puft chaos

Sony

The Stay Puft Marshmallow Man from Ghostbusters is something of a chaos agent. This is known. He waddled through New York wreaking havoc in the 1984 original movie, and now thanks to a new clip from the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife, it turns out many small versions of the marshmallow mascot have plenty of chaos to unleash themselves.

Sweet. Mischievous. Savage. 🔥 Mini-Pufts are out of the bag, don't miss #Ghostbusters: Afterlife only in theaters this fall. pic.twitter.com/WtIMu4felL — Ghostbusters (@Ghostbusters) April 7, 2021

In a clip out Wednesday, Paul Rudd encounters a mischievous legion of Mini-Pufts while at the grocery store. They cruise around on a robot vacuum, bite Rudd on the finger (rude) and even try to roast each other into s'mores.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, originally slated for a 2020 release, was one of many movies pushed back to the coronavirus. The movie is set to hit theaters November 21.