Ghostbusters: Afterlife action figures put Bill Murray and the original cast back in uniform

Ghostbusters: Afterlife could see one generation of ghost-hunters pass the torch to a new generation. And a new line of action figures revealed by Hasbro Tuesday shows the original team throwing on their classic uniforms and joining forces with the new cast.

The toys are part of Hasbro's Plasma series. They're detailed 6-inch Ghostbusters action figures with a selection of accessories. The line will feature models of an older Peter Venkman (Bill Murray), Raymond Stantz (Dan Aykroyd) and Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson) as they appear in the 2021 movie. Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which also stars Paul Rudd, will release in US theaters on Nov. 11, 2021.

The figures will go on sale fall 2021 for $23 each in the US. International prices weren't immediately available, but that's about £20 or AU$40.

Take a closer look at the full line-up in all their ghostly glory in this photo gallery:

We've known about the trio's return, along with fellow original actors Annie Potts and Sigourney Weaver, since Murray revealed it to Variety in 2020 -- yes, before the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the movie. Murray also said the film will address the absence of the late Harold Ramis, who played Egon Spengler.

The Plasma line also includes new characters Trevor (Finn Wolfhard from Stranger Things), Lucky (Celeste O'Connor) and Podcast (Logan Kim). Each figure will come with a piece of a Sentinel Terror Dog action figure you'll be able to build if you collect them all.

Hasbro also said new character Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) will be added to the toy line later in 2021.