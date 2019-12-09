Ghostbusters 2020 trailer brings the supernatural to a new generation

There's something strange in the neighborhood, thanks to a new trailer out Monday for the upcoming movie Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

The plot of the movie will involve a mother (Carrie Coon) and her two kids (Mckenna Grace and Finn Wolfhard) moving to a small town in Oklahoma after the mom inherits a farm from her father, Vanity Fair reported Friday.

"As the family arrives at an old farm, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters," director Jason Reitman said.

Sony Pictures Entertainment

In a July teaser trailer, fans got a brief glimpse of the Ghostbusters' Ecto-1 ambulance/hearse in a barn under a tarp. Elsewhere in the barn: sparks from a proton pack, perhaps? Reitman's also said this movie shares the same universe as the original two, and doesn't follow 2016's Ghostbusters movie starring Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon and Kristen Wiig. In fact, original cast members Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray and Sigourney Weaver are expected to reprise their roles.

As for the movie's official poster-- sure looks like something spooky's brewing in the Midwest.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is slated for July 10, 2020.