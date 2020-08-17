Ghost of Tsushima will add co-op multiplayer for free

PS4 exclusive Ghost of Tsushima is currently a single player-only experience, but that'll change this fall. The Legends mode will add online co-op multiplayer for free, Sony revealed on Monday.

"Legends is an entirely new experience -- it's a separate mode that doesn't follow Jin or the companions from his journey, but instead focuses on four warriors who have been built up as legends in stories told by the people of Tsushima," Darren Bridges, senior game designer at developer Sucker Punch, wrote in a blog post.

You'll be able to play in groups of two to four, and choose between Samurai, Hunter, Ronin or Assassin character classes. Two players will do co-op Story missions, while teams of four will battle hordes of enemies wave-based Survival missions. A four-player Raid that features a "brutal, terrifying enemy" will be added later.