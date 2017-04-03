Get your share of 3.5 million free Magic cards at Open House

Enlarge Image Wizards of the Coast

Magic: The Gathering is a collectible card game where players assemble decks filled with creatures and spells and hit each other in the face until one of them is dead. It's quite popular, and it's been around for a little while now.

If you've never played Magic before (or haven't played in ages), publisher Wizards of the Coast is hosting a global event called Magic Open House on April 15 to help introduce new players to the game. Head to one of the stores taking part, and you'll score a free starter deck and a full-art foil land card.

Much like Free Comic Book Day and Free RPG Day, Magic Open House is all about hooking you up with, well, free stuff. The inaugural Magic Open House will see 3.5 million cards given away around the globe at over 5,400 tabletop stores. You'll be able to find participating stores close to you by using the store finder on the Open House website.

A hundred stores across Australia and New Zealand will be also party to feeding your Magic addiction, fixing up players with 140,000 free cards. That's total, not each. And since trivial statistics are the lifeblood of this industry, if you were to lay those 140,000 cards end-to-end, they'd run for 13.2kms. I'm not converting that into miles, because Australia and New Zealand use the metric system.

The event is definitely targeting those new to the hobby, but I'm yet to meet a Magic player who couldn't be swayed by free full-art foil lands. So if you're a seasoned player, drag a friend along. Drag four friends along and get a full set of lands.

