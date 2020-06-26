CNET también está disponible en español.

Get your last-minute tax filing discounts

Late filers, rejoice. All that waiting has paid off.

It's strange to be thinking about taxes in the summer, but this is the least-weird thing about 2020. The tax filing due date for this year was pushed back to July 15 from its usual April 15 deadline in response to the coronavirus pandemic. If you've been putting off filing what you owe Uncle Sam, it's not too late to save some money on your tax prep. Online e-file companies are offering some last-minute deals such as free filing (even for states!), a 25% discount, professional filing services for frontline workers and even an Amazon gift card for referring a friend.

Most tax filings can be done online and for free if your income situation is relatively simple and you meet the earning limit. The IRS provides a list of free tax prep options for those who do. Check out our guide on how to file your taxes online and all the important changes for the 2019 tax season.

TurboTax

File state and federal taxes for free with the 'Free Edition' plan
Turbotax

Free tax filing has always been an option if you don't mind doing the paperwork but TurboTax is making it even easier with their W-2 import tool for free. Filing can be even quicker if you file with them last year or have Turbotax import your info from another tax software.

H&R Block

Get 25% off online plans, free professional filing for frontline workers
A H&R Block professional will file for those at the frontline

If your income situation is complicated (ie if you're a freelancer, small business owner or if you have investments) you may need H&R Block more in-depth online tax tools, now 25% off till tax day. Frontline workers can file federal and state returns for free with Tax Pro Go, where a tax professional will file for you (normally $49 plus $45 per state). This offer is good until June 30.

Jackson Hewitt

50% off professional filing Tax Pro From Home plans
File from the comfort of home

Jackson Hewitt Tax Pro From Home is the perfect plan if you'd rather have someone else do the legwork for you. Simply upload all your docs from home get on a chat with their tax professionals and your taxes will be ready in 24 hours or it's free. Now all Tax Pro From Home plans are 50% off, starting at $25 plus state fee.

TaxAct

Get a $20 Amazon gift card with Friend Referrals at TaxAct
TaxAct

Know another procrastinator? Help out by referring your friends to TaxAct and receive a $20 Amazon Gift Card (per referral) for your trouble. They also win by getting 20% off TaxAct's federal filing products.

TaxSlayer

Get Classic plans from only $17
Taxslayer

TaxSlayer Classic plan covers most tax situations and includes their W-2 import tool. State filing is an additional $39 per state.

