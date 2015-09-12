CNET también está disponible en español.

Dream of video games in these exotic rental properties

Get as close as you can to entering the worlds of Mario, Donkey Kong and other video games with these properties that resemble locations from several top PC, console and mobile games.

Stay in a massive barrel just like the ones Donkey Kong frequently chucks around. Homeaway

Happy Video Games Day, gaming fans. What better way to celebrate than by planning a gaming-inspired getaway somewhere in the real world?

This series of properties listed on vacation rental marketplace HomeAway.com bear a striking resemblance to locations from Assassin's Creed, Halo 5 and many other PC, console and mobile games.

These charming spots range from the modest to the elaborate, from a cozy hideaway in the form of a Donkey Kong-style barrel to a massive mansion fit for a Princess Peach.

From the gingerbread house in Martha's Vineyard that made us think of Candy Crush to the New Zealand farmhouse complete with a hedge maze for those Pac-Man moments, there are great video game-inspired vacations to be had in enough corners of the world to impress Carmen Sandiego.

Check out our picks for video game-inspired retreats in the gallery below.

Visit your favorite video games with these vacation properties (pictures)
