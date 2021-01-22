Get your game on with the best TV sale of January

Deal Savings Price









January has been unusually quiet on the TV-deal front, as this is the time of year when a certain big game tends to produce lots of sales. Maybe we were just spoiled by all the big discounts during the holidays. Thankfully, there are still solid deals to be had if you look hard enough. We've gathered up the best TV offers to get you properly equipped for games both pigskin and electronic. Indeed, if you're one of the lucky few who were able to snag a PS5 or Series X, now is the time to spend those holiday gift cards and upgrade to a 4K TV.

Best Buy Get $50 off this 50-inch 4K HDR-compatible smart TV with Amazon Alexa. The built-in Fire TV allows you to stream online content and over-the-air channels from one interface. Right now, Best Buy is also offering three months of Apple TV Plus with your purchase. This Insignia might not have enough of a wow factor to be your main set, but at $300 it's good enough to throw in the guest room.

Target This 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV is now $60 off the regular price at Target. With the built-in Roku functionality, you can enjoy thousands of streaming channels. Pair it with the Roku app for easy voice control.

Samsung This Tizen OS TV was an honoree for the Innovation Award back in CES 2020. Featuring Samsung's QLED technology (here's the difference between QLED and OLED), this HDR10+ display was designed to provide the best gaming experience with input lag as low as 10ms. The Adaptive Picture feature automatically adjusts brightness based on your ambient lighting, and its Active Voice Amplifier means you won't miss a single line of dialogue. The TV is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Samsung Bixby.

LG If you're after the very best in picture quality, start with this webOS 65-inch OLED 4K TV from LG. The set is capable of HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sound to ensure you the best movie and sports viewing experience. NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility, HDR Gaming mode and low input lag also make this a great display for your games. The TV ships with the LG Magic Remote and includes access to the LG Channels network, which offers over 180 streaming channels of free content.

Hisense Just want the biggest set without the unnecessary frills? Feast your eyes on this 75-inch Hisense 4K UHD Smart Android TV. It was going for $750 earlier this week but with the $200 discount it is still a great deal. With the help of the built-in Google Assistant remote, you can change channels, play the latest videos and even control your smart home. Other features include Bluetooth audio, DTS Virtual X surround and HDR support.

