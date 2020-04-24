Get virtually unlimited storage: Save $44 on a 4TB desktop hard drive

Western Digital

As my mom used to say, you can never be too rich or have too much hard drive space. I'll never even come close to being too rich, but the steadily falling price of external hard drives means I am close to having more space than I need. An external drive is a great place to back up your computer's data drive, and if the drive is large enough, you can back up all the PCs and laptops in your house to the same desktop drive. If the coronavirus has resulted in more computers in your house than usual, this might be the perfect time to assess your backup strategy and get a larger drive to accommodate all the work-from-home that's taking place. Right now, you can get a . That's almost $45 off the usual price of $129.45.

Is that not enough space? No worries, because right now as well. That's $50 off the usual price of $250.

Both models are USB 3.0 drives that can be connected to Windows and Mac. They can be configured with password protection and hardware-level encryption, and come with a two-year warranty. Western Digital has a great reputation as a manufacturer of old-fashioned spinning platter drives, and this series has 4.6 stars out of nearly 5,000 ratings on Amazon.

