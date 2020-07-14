CNET también está disponible en español.

Get up to 75% off at Old Navy's Epic Clearance Sale

Stack savings on top of savings with these limited time offers, with tank tops as low as $3.

Deal
Savings
Price

Labor Day may be less than 2 months away, but the dog days of summer are upon us -- so you still need plenty of hot weather gear. Thankfully, you can stock up with these breezy summer basics at rock bottom prices at the Old Navy Epic Clearance Sale, with selected styles now up to 75% off. Get another 25% off sale prices when you shop online, good through July 15. And that's not all: Sign up for the Old Navy newsletter and you can receive a unique code good for an additional 20% off your next purchase. That's a lot of savings. But act fast: These sales go away on July 17.

Up to 75% off in the Epic Clearance Sale

Free shipping with orders over $50
Old Navy

No code needed here, just head on over to the clearance site and start shopping. Take notes of the extra 25% off tag on selected items to get an even lower price at checkout. Curbside pickup is free when available, free shipping on orders over $50. Sale ends July 17.

See at Old Navy

Save an extra 25% off sitewide, including clearance items

Discount is shown at checkout
Printed Everyday Short-Sleeve

Selected items will have an additional 25% discount including some clearance styles, online only offer. Just look for the "25% Off Taken at Checkout" tag. Some restrictions may apply. Promotion ends July 15.

Sample Deals with clearance pricing and extra 25% off:

See at Old Navy

Get 20% off your purchase when you sign up for Old Navy's newsletter

New signups only
EveryWear 2020 US. Flag Tank Top

Join Old Navy's email list and you will receive a one-time unique code for 20% off your next purchase. Some restrictions may apply. We tested and found that our code arrived after 2 hours with users reporting it could take up to 24. Available to new signups only.

Sample Deals after clearance pricing, 25% off from above promotion, and 20% off code:

See at Old Navy

