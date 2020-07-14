Get up to 75% off at Old Navy's Epic Clearance Sale

Deal Savings Price





Labor Day may be less than 2 months away, but the dog days of summer are upon us -- so you still need plenty of hot weather gear. Thankfully, you can stock up with these breezy summer basics at rock bottom prices at the Old Navy Epic Clearance Sale, with selected styles now up to 75% off. Get another 25% off sale prices when you shop online, good through July 15. And that's not all: Sign up for the Old Navy newsletter and you can receive a unique code good for an additional 20% off your next purchase. That's a lot of savings. But act fast: These sales go away on July 17.

Old Navy No code needed here, just head on over to the clearance site and start shopping. Take notes of the extra 25% off tag on selected items to get an even lower price at checkout. Curbside pickup is free when available, free shipping on orders over $50. Sale ends July 17.

EveryWear 2020 US. Flag Tank Top Join Old Navy's email list and you will receive a one-time unique code for 20% off your next purchase. Some restrictions may apply. We tested and found that our code arrived after 2 hours with users reporting it could take up to 24. Available to new signups only. Sample Deals after clearance pricing, 25% off from above promotion, and 20% off code: EveryWear 2020 US. Flag Tank Top for Women: $2.38 (Reg. $5)

Soft-Washed Graphic Chest-Pocket Tee for Men: $6 (Reg. $15)

Built-In Flex Printed Everyday Short-Sleeve Shirt for Men: $10.18 (Reg. $26.99)

