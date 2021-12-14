Get up to 50% off Nike apparel today

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.
All you Nike fans out there will love this deal. Right now, you can save up to 50% on Nike apparel for men, women and children. Hoodies, running shoes, joggers and graphic T-shirts are all available, as is everything else you'd expect from a sale from a mega brand like Nike.
Here are just a few deals you can find on the site that stood out to us:
- Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38: $85 (Chile red)
- Nike Sportswear Essential Collection fleece hoodie: $53 (lime green)
- Nike Tempo Luxe Run Division women's 2-in-1 running shorts: $33 (barely green/black)
- Nike Dri-FIT LeBron men's basketball T-shirt: $35
- Nike Terma men's training pants: $45
Whether you're searching for a sporty look or gym gear, there's something for everyone during this sale.