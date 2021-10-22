Get up to $50 off brand name watches like Baume & Mercer, Movado and Logines

Deal Savings Price









Looking for a timeless gift for your loved ones this holiday season? Well, how about a timepiece? See what we did there? Keep looking and you may also find codes to help you save up to $50 off some of the top watch brands for men and women over at WatchMaxx.

Find some of the top picks below or see the full list of codes here.

About WatchMaxx

They specialize in selling high-quality timekeepers online for over 20 years. As an independent retailer, WatchMaxx is not an authorized distributor and acquires its inventory through industry connections. This is how you can get top brand watches at a hefty discount. While the products may not come with the original manufacturer's guarantee, WatchMaxx offers its own warranty to make up for it. Most watches are covered for up to two years after the purchase date. Find out more about the warranty here.

Tissot This casual watch features a rose gold PVD stainless steel case with a two-tone (silver-tone and rose gold PVD) stainless steel bracelet. Use code WMTISSO10 to get $10 off Tissot watches.

WatchMaxx This brand new Frederique Constant Slimline Blue Dial unisex watch comes in a stainless steel case with a blue leather strap and rose gold hands on a blue dial. Get $15 off Frederique Constant watches with code WMFCON15.

WatchMaxx This brand new Clifton Automatic comes in a brushed & polished stainless steel & rose gold case with a two-tone watch band. Get $50 off the Baume & Mercier collection with code WMBAUME50

WatchMaxx This Movado comes in a rose gold plated stainless steel case with a grey silicone strap. Get $20 off Movado watches with code WMMOV20.

WatchMaxx This Longines Dolcevita women's watch comes in a stainless steel case with a red leather strap, tang clasp, fixed bezel and silver dial. Get $20 off Longines watches now when you use code WMLONG20.

