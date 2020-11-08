Get up to 40% off during Nike's clearance sale

CNET también está disponible en español.

With many stores planning on keeping their doors shut for Thanksgiving this year, the best deals this shopping season will be found online. Nike is kicking things off early by with a clearance sale that's already underway. Get up to 40% off the Nike Air Max Bella TR 2 women training shoes, now only $47. On the men's side, the Nike Flex Experience RN 8 is only $37 for a pair. The Bella is a versatile trainer for weight trainings and HIIT workouts while the Flex is a lightweight, soft knitted shoe for the gym and everyday use. And those offers are just the beginning -- see more Nike deals below.

See more Nike coupon codes: CNET coupons

Shop the shoes sale

Get up to 40% off select shoes
Nike

Get up to 40% off shoes on clearance at Nike this week. Nike Members (free to join) get free shipping and a 60-days return window during the holiday season.

Clearance Outlet Deals

Up to 40% off latest sale styles
Nike

Get an early start on your holiday gift shopping with our picks from the sale, you can check out the rest of the offerings below.

Medical professionals, students and military discount

Take 20% off when you sign up and verify your status
Nike

First responders and medical professionals can still get 20% (up from the previous 10%) off most items when they verify with SheerID and sign up to be a Nike Member (free to join). Students and US military personnels (active, reservist, veteran or retired) can also sign up. After verification, a unique promo code will be sent via email.

