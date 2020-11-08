Get up to 40% off during Nike's clearance sale

Deal Savings Price





Holiday Gift Guide 2020

With many stores planning on keeping their doors shut for Thanksgiving this year, the best deals this shopping season will be found online. Nike is kicking things off early by with a clearance sale that's already underway. Get up to 40% off the Nike Air Max Bella TR 2 women training shoes, now only $47. On the men's side, the Nike Flex Experience RN 8 is only $37 for a pair. The Bella is a versatile trainer for weight trainings and HIIT workouts while the Flex is a lightweight, soft knitted shoe for the gym and everyday use. And those offers are just the beginning -- see more Nike deals below.

See more Nike coupon codes: CNET coupons

Nike First responders and medical professionals can still get 20% (up from the previous 10%) off most items when they verify with SheerID and sign up to be a Nike Member (free to join). Students and US military personnels (active, reservist, veteran or retired) can also sign up. After verification, a unique promo code will be sent via email.

Read More: Black Friday 2020: How to save even more money this year

Introducing CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a plethora of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head on over to our coupon page, type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals we have available for the week.