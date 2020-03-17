Get up to 32% off on an escape room game to play in your own living room for self-quarantine fun

Kosmos Games

If you've never had a chance to take part in an escape room adventure, you don't know what you're missing. Together with a group of friends, you work cooperatively to solve a series of puzzles -- usually to escape the room in an hour or less. They come in every conceivable flavor, from sci-fi to mystery to horror, and everything in between. But now's not a good time to be playing a game in a public facility in which lots of people need to touch literally everything, over and over again. So as you and your family hunker down in self-quarantine, how would you like to try an escape room you can play at home? Right now, . They're usually no more than $20, and many games are now between 10% and 30% off.

Kosmos has a baker's dozen games, about half of which are currently on sale. Browse them all, or check out these in particular.

You are on a trip to the Florence Natural History Museum, intent on visiting the sunken treasure of the Santa Maria. Your relaxing day at the museum is quickly derailed by an incredible adventure -- can your team of up to four players solve the mystery and find a way out? Difficulty: 2 of 5

This year you decide to take a vacation to an idyllic village in the mountains. At your vacation rental, you find brochures for local events and attractions including an impressive castle. You visit the castle and find yourself in a magnificent throne room. Suddenly the big, wooden door locks behind you. Can your team of up to four players solve all of the puzzles and escape? Difficulty: 4 of 5



Setting sail for dangerous waters, you embark on a treacherous quest for the legendary treasure of the Santa Maria. While investigating a mysterious shipwreck, something goes terribly wrong and you are trapped deep underwater. Can your team of up to four players solve the riddles of the wreck and recover the treasure before your time is up? Difficulty: 2 of 5



It's a classic tale of murder on the Orient Express, reimagined. The perpetrator of a grisly crime is still on board your train, so it's a race against time to piece the clues together before the train reaches its destination. The case is perplexing, and your team of up to four players must solve it quickly so the assailant does not escape. Difficulty: 4 of 5

Gloomy crypts lie under the city of Paris. The catacombs swallow city light, riddles, and, apparently, also people. After the mysterious disappearance of a friend in the catacombs, you and your team embark on a search party, making your way through the puzzling underground labyrinth. Will your team of up to four players be able to find your friend in time and escape this cavernous world of darkness? This double-size game unfolds in two separate parts. Difficulty: 4.5 of 5

