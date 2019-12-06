Get up to 20% off select Amazon purchases without really trying very hard

Amazon

You may already know about the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa card, which automatically gives you 5% back on all purchases on the site (as well as at Whole Foods), 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and drugstores, and 1% back on pretty much everything else. It's a credit card that's been seemingly weaponized to encourage you to spend more time shopping at Amazon. Well, here's a reason to use your Prime Rewards Visa card even more (or to finally apply for one) -- through Dec. 22, you can get as much as 20% cash back on certain purchases using the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card. That's right. In your face, 5%. Now, depending on the product, you may be able to get 10%, 15% or even 20% back.

Honestly, this may be your chance to clean up. Amazon is offering 15% back on select electronics purchases. Want a running watch? The Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS watch is currently on sale for 48% off, clocking in at $170. But with another 15% back, that makes the price more like $145. Meanwhile, when you factor in the 15% back, you can get the well-reviewed Netgear Nighthawk R6700 Wi-Fi router for as little as $53, down from the regular price of $78.

There are even a handful of 20% cash back deals to be had, such as on a number of Jabra earbuds and the Jabra 85h wireless noise-cancelling headphones, which you can nab for as little as $170, down from the $300 list price.

What do you think -- is the cash back worth signing up for yet another credit card? Let me know your thoughts in the comments.

Now playing: Watch this: When one-day shipping is the new normal

