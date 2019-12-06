CNET también está disponible en español.

Get up to 20% off select Amazon purchases without really trying very hard

Until Dec. 22, Amazon is giving Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card holders up to 20% cash back on select electronics purchases.

Amazon is rewarding its cardholders with extra cash back in December. 

You may already know about the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa card, which automatically gives you 5% back on all purchases on the site (as well as at Whole Foods), 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and drugstores, and 1% back on pretty much everything else. It's a credit card that's been seemingly weaponized to encourage you to spend more time shopping at Amazon. Well, here's a reason to use your Prime Rewards Visa card even more (or to finally apply for one) -- through Dec. 22, you can get as much as 20% cash back on certain purchases using the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card. That's right. In your face, 5%. Now, depending on the product, you may be able to get 10%, 15% or even 20% back. 

Honestly, this may be your chance to clean up. Amazon is offering 15% back on select electronics purchases. Want a running watch? The Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS watch is currently on sale for 48% off, clocking in at $170. But with another 15% back, that makes the price more like $145. Meanwhile, when you factor in the 15% back, you can get the well-reviewed Netgear Nighthawk R6700 Wi-Fi router for as little as $53, down from the regular price of $78.

There are even a handful of 20% cash back deals to be had, such as on a number of Jabra earbuds and the Jabra 85h wireless noise-cancelling headphones, which you can nab for as little as $170, down from the $300 list price.

What do you think -- is the cash back worth signing up for yet another credit card? Let me know your thoughts in the comments. 

