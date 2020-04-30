Get up to 16 Nintendo Switch indie games for 49 cents each

Qubic

There's no shame in acknowledging that we all need more games than usual these days. Whether it's because of rules about sheltering at home or just a need for mindless diversions to reduce anxiety about the pandemic, we can all use more games in our library. Right on cue, indie developer Qubic is having its 16th-anniversary sale, in which . That's a lot of gameplay for just a few dollars.

Here's how it works: You need to own either or , Qubics' two flagship games. Don't own either one? No problem: Right now you can get them for a dollar each.

Once you have either (or both) of these games in your Nintendo Switch account, go shopping at . There, you'll find 16 games marked down anywhere from 90% to 95% off, so each game is selling for just 49 cents. As long as your Nintendo Switch account includes a copy of Robonauts or Geki Yaba Runner Anniversary Edition, you should automatically see the lower price for each game at checkout.

That sounds complicated, and honestly, it's a little cumbersome to explain -- I wish Qubic had come up with a better system for this sale -- but it's not that hard. Buy Robonauts for a buck, or Geki Yaba Runner Anniversary Edition for a buck, and then clean out the Qubic store's 16 games at 49 cents a pop.

As an added bonus, 100% of the proceeds from Robonauts and Geki Yaba Runner Anniversary Edition are going to coronavirus-related charities, while 20% of the receipts from sales of the other games are likewise being donated.

