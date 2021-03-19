PS5 VR controller Nvidia GeForce Now price hike Xbox Game Pass for PC adds EA Play Snyder Cut Justice League review IRS pushes Tax Day PS5 restock
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Get up to $120 off Anker's Nebula Solar mini 1080p projectors today

Regularly $520, Anker's Solar Nebula mini projector is $400 today, while the Solar Nebula Portable is $80 off as part of Amazon's Deal of the Day.

anker-nebula-portable-with-android-phoneEnlarge Image

Both Nebula Solar projectors are compact, though only the Portable version features a built-in battery. 

 David Carnoy/CNET

If you've had your eye on a mini projector, Amazon's Deal of the Day currently features a number of Anker's Nebula Mini projectors. It includes its latest Nebula Solar ($400 or $120 off) and Nebula Solar Portable ($520 or $80 off) projectors, which feature 1080p resolution. We reviewed the Solar Portable, and while our projector guru Geoffrey Morrison didn't love it, citing its lack of brightness (he prefers Anker's Nebula Mars II), I've used the Solar Portable and it works well if you project it at smaller sizes -- more like in the 65-inch range. It does better in a darkened room, too, or outside at night. Note that the standard Nebula Solar does not feature a built-in battery and has to be plugged in for power. 

See it Amazon

About the size of a Mac Mini, the Nebula Solor is powered by Android TV 9.0, which is a bit wonky, especially when it comes to apps. But the projector has Chromecast built-in and you can cast to the projector from any smartphone (iOS or Android) via the Nebula Connect mobile app. That allowed me to run my Spectrum TV app on my Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and cast it to the projector, turning the Solar Portable into a TV. The projector has two built-in 3-watt speakers and you can connect a Bluetooth speaker, though it lacks an audio-out jack, which is an unfortunate omission. 

As I said, this is a today-only deal and these are the lowest prices we've seen for these projectors. As the year goes on, I suspect we'll see more flash sales on them.  