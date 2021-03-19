Get up to $120 off Anker's Nebula Solar mini 1080p projectors today

Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET

If you've had your eye on a mini projector, Amazon's Deal of the Day currently features . It includes its latest ($400 or $120 off) and ($520 or $80 off) projectors, which feature 1080p resolution. We reviewed the Solar Portable, and while our projector guru Geoffrey Morrison didn't love it, citing its lack of brightness (he prefers Anker's Nebula Mars II), I've used the Solar Portable and it works well if you project it at smaller sizes -- more like in the 65-inch range. It does better in a darkened room, too, or outside at night. Note that the standard Nebula Solar does not feature a built-in battery and has to be plugged in for power.

About the size of a Mac Mini, the Nebula Solor is powered by Android TV 9.0, which is a bit wonky, especially when it comes to apps. But the projector has Chromecast built-in and you can cast to the projector from any smartphone (iOS or Android) via the Nebula Connect mobile app. That allowed me to run my Spectrum TV app on my Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and cast it to the projector, turning the Solar Portable into a TV. The projector has two built-in 3-watt speakers and you can connect a Bluetooth speaker, though it lacks an audio-out jack, which is an unfortunate omission.

As I said, this is a today-only deal and these are the lowest prices we've seen for these projectors. As the year goes on, I suspect we'll see more flash sales on them.