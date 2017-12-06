CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!

Ubisoft

Hey, just a quick reminder to follow me on Facebook and/or Twitter, where I sometimes share extra bonus deals, run exciting polls, opine on tech matters and answer reader questions!

On to business...

Ubisoft knows how to celebrate an anniversary.

Here's proof: This month marks 10 years since the release of the top-rated real-time strategy game World in Conflict. So between now and Dec. 11, Ubisoft is giving it away. Yep: World in Conflict, free for PC, step right up. You also get the Soviet Assault expansion pack!

But, wait, there's more: Starting Dec. 12, you'll have a week to snag a free copy of Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag -- in honor of the 10th anniversary of the release of the first Assassin's Creed game. The former, a top-rated 2013 title, normally costs $20.

Bring it in, Ubisoft! You're getting an anniversary hug from me.

Now, let's talk about the various strings attached. Psych! No strings attached, though there is a requirement: You'll need Ubisoft's Uplay desktop client and a Uplay account. They're both free, both akin to Steam.

As for the games themselves, here's a quick summary of World in Conflict, courtesy of GameSpot's review: "World in Conflict is thrilling game about destruction. You get to unleash all the firepower of modern military units on an open battlefield, but you also get to experience the challenges of combined arms warfare."

Yes, please!

And for those unfamiliar with the Assassin's Creed franchise, specifically Black Flag, GameSpot once again sums it up: "The world of Black Flag is nothing short of remarkable. This is the most expansive setting in the history of the franchise, a virtual rendition of the West Indies that encompasses all manner of burgeoning colonies, Mayan ruins, and deadly jungles."

Even more yes, please!

So grab World of Conflict now and mark your calendar for Dec. 12.

Acer

Bonus deal: In the market for a new/second monitor? For a limited time, and while supplies last, Walmart has an exceptionally good deal: the Acer KG251Q 24.5-inch desktop LED monitor for $109 shipped (plus tax).

Designed with gamers in mind (but perfectly good for everyone else), the Acer features a 1ms response time, built-in speakers and two HDMI inputs.

If you can "get by" on a 5ms response time (which is typical for monitors in this class) and just one HDMI input, Walmart also has the Sceptre E248W-1920 24-inch monitor for $92.99 shipped.

Both monitors come with a 1-year warranty.