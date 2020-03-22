CNET también está disponible en español.

Get two Tomb Raider games for free, today only

If you act quickly, both the gritty Tomb Raider origin story and 2014's Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris are free for the taking on Steam.

When a crisis happens, people often rise to the occasion and do good deeds to ease the pain. A lot of business are offering deep discounts and free products. Both Zoho and Krisp are supporting self-quaranting workers with various free products, for example. And we've already told you about a slew of free stuff you can get while you're stuck at home. I don't know if this particular deal has anything to do with the coronavirus, but right now you can not one, but two Tomb Raider games for free. You'll need to download them right now though, because these return to their regular price tomorrow.

Tomb Raider (2013)

Free

This is Lara Croft's intense, gritty origin story from the 2013 reboot of the Female Indiana Jones franchise. It definitely got mixed reviews when it debuted, but there's no question it's worth downloading for zero dollars (usual cost: $20). 

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris

Free

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris is the sequel to Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light, and the first-ever four-player co-op experience with the iconic character. Like the 2013 Tomb Raider, reviews are mixed, but this game is usually $20. 

