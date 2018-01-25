Get two Sonos Ones for the price of one Apple HomePod

Sarah Tew/CNET

In the same week Apple revealed the Feb. 9 availability of its first smart speaker, the HomePod, Sonos has a response: two Sonos One speakers for $349 or £349.

The Sonos One smart speaker is $199 or £199 on its own, and the company says the bundle deal will be available from Friday, Jan. 26, for "a limited time." The HomePod goes up for preorder on the same day.

The Sonos One scored an 8.7 in our review, good for the Editors' Choice award as our favorite smart speaker. In addition to Sonos multiroom capabilities, it comes with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant built-in, and is due to get the Google Assistant some time this year. You can connect two Sonos Ones to work in stereo, as surround-sound speakers or in separate rooms as part of a Sonos system.

CNET Review Sonos One Move over, Amazon Echo and Google Home. The Alexa-powered Sonos One is the first smart speaker that actually sounds good playing music. And now it works with Spotify. SEE IT $199.00 at Amazon.com

In our tests, Sonos' stereo performance was superb, and in my review of the competing $399 Google Home Max I said: "If I had to choose straight-up between a single Max and a pair of Sonos Ones in stereo mode, I'd take the Sonos speakers for their improved soundstage." I'm dying to hear how the HomePod's sound compares to the Max and the One.

The Sonos One is one of the first third-party products to announce support for Apple AirPlay 2, the multiroom music standard which is expected to debut after the release of the HomePod with iOS 11.3. While Sonos has yet to announce the ability to speak to Apple's Siri via the One, the company says its speaker will be addressable through an iOS device.