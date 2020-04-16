Get a pair of games worth $40 for free at Epic this week

Epic Games

If you're a gamer -- or just visit the Cheapskate pages occasionally -- you no doubt know that Epic Games gives away one or more free games each week. This week, Epic is giving away a pair of games that together would cost you $40 at regular retail prices. First up we've got Just Cause 4, the 2018 installment of Rico Rodriguez's South American travelogue, followed by Wheels of Aurelia, a road trip game set in the 1970s. You have until April 23 to download either or both of these games, which adds them to your Epic account forever.

Want even more free games? Amazon is giving Prime subscribers five free games worth over $100, so be sure to check that out as well. Spoiler alert: One of the titles is a remastered version of Turok, a dinosaur-hunting first-person shooter I remember playing the heck out of back in the day.

Enjoy!

Epic Games If you're new to the franchise, here's what you need to know: Rogue agent Rico Rodriguez takes down South American dictators. In this installment from 2018, he also fights a fair bit of weather, adding new physics effects to the game. Read GameSpot's Just Cause 4 review.

Epic Games Embark on an immersive road trip through the gritty western coast of Italy during the 1970s. Playing as Lella, a bold, spunky woman, experience the sights and sounds of a tumultuous time in Italy's history and uncover events from Lella's past.

This article is updated regularly with the current week's free games.

