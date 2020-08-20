Get two free games worth $30 from Epic, and play a free serialized adventure game

Epic Games

If you're a gamer -- or just visit the Cheapskate pages occasionally -- you probably know that Epic Games gives away at least one free game each Thursday. This week, Epic has lined up a pair of fast-paced frantic shoot 'em ups. You can download Enter the Gungeon (Windows and Mac) and God's Trigger (Windows), each ordinarily worth $15 and currently free. As always, once you download these games they're yours to keep forever. But you'll have to lay claim before Thursday, Aug. 27, when they go back on sale at regular price, and the next pair is on deck: Hitman and the Shadowrun Collection.

Oh, and remember a few weeks ago when Epic launched its ? This week the third episode has dropped, so there's a lot of plot to chew through if you were planning to binge-play it.

Epic Games Enter the Gungeon is a bullet hell dungeon crawler in which you need to shoot, loot, dodge roll your way to the legendary Gungeon's ultimate treasure: a gun that can kill the past. You can select a hero or team up in co-op mode and battle your way to the bottom of the Gungeon. Read GameSpot's Enter the Gungeon review.

Epic Games In God's Trigger, you dispatch enemies with speed and precision in a ballet of blood and explosions that all adds up to a highly stylized, fast-paced bloodbath. Burst through a room, rapidly killing enemies with many weapons, freely selectable special abilities, environmental hazards and melee attacks.

