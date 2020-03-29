CNET también está disponible en español.

Get two Amazon Echo Show 8 smart displays for the price of one

Right now, you can snag a pair of one of our favorite Alexa gadgets for $130, which is 50% off the usual price.

Barely a week goes by without a deal on smart speakers and smart displays. Just yesterday, I told you about an incredible 60% off deal on Google Home, for example, in which you can get $250 worth of speakers for $99. And today brings new ways to make your home smarter at a discount. Amazon is offering a pair of Echo Show 8 displays for $130 when you use discount code SHOW82PACK at checkout. The Echo Show 8 usually sells for $130 on its own, so this deal gets you 50% off. To take advantage of the deal, be sure to add two to your cart before heading to the checkout page. 

This is one of the best deals, if not the best, that we've seen on the Echo Show 8. I've noticed the display dip as low as $80 each, but this deal beats that by $15.

In CNET's review of the Echo Show 8, David Priest said "if you're thinking of buying a smart display for your countertop, the Show 8 might just be the best product for the price." He loved the screen size and fairly sharp 1,280x800-pixel resolution, as well as the fact that the 8's camera has a shutter you can physically close for assured privacy. And it's awesome both for watching video and conducting video chats.

If your house isn't already filled with smart speakers, keep in mind that you might not see a deal quite as good as this again soon. Right now, I'm seriously pondering taking advantage of this one myself. 

