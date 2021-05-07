Get Tribit's top AirPods alternative for $52.49

Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET

Some of Tribit's 2020 true wireless earbuds were decent for the money, but none of them truly stood out from the pack. Its new Flybuds C1, however, are top-notch as far as inexpensive true wireless go. Not only do they sound very good for their modest price, with good clarity and strong, punchy bass, but their call quality measures up well to the AirPods' with good noise reduction -- the earbuds have two microphones each -- and a sidetone feature that allows you to hear your voice in the 'buds when making a call.

They usually cost $70 but if you combine the instant 15%-off coupon on their Amazon product page (make sure you click the check box) and apply the code FBC1MAYD at checkout, you get an additional 10% off, bringing the price down to $52.49 for a total discount of $17.50. That's the lowest price we've seen for these earbuds.

The deal runs through May 20 or while supplies last. When the Flybuds C1 first launched, Tribit had trouble keeping them in stock, but it claims that it now has ample supplies.

Other noteworthy features include strong battery life (12 hours at 50% volume) and 30-meter range with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. They use Qualcomm's QCC3040 chip, which includes aptX audio streaming for compatible devices such as Samsung's Galaxy phones.

Read more: Best cheap true-wireless earbuds in 2021

While they don't have active noise canceling like the AirPods Pro, if you get a tight seal, which is crucial for optimizing sound quality, they do a good job of passively sealing out a lot of ambient noise. They're IPX5 water-resistant (they can withstand a sustained spray of water) and have a compact matte-black charging case with USB-C charging. I also liked how they have tiny physical buttons on their stems that work well for controlling playback and volume.