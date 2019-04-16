Get three Nintendo Labo kits for just $67.95

Nintendo

Did you know the Nintendo Switch has an educational side? Well, it does if you pair it with a Nintendo Labo Kit. Available in several varieties, these cardboard papercraft-meets-programming kits promise to expand the Switch gaming experience via DIY building and creativity.

They normally sell for $60 to $70 apiece, but for a limited time, and while supplies last, MassGenie has the Nintendo Labo 3-kit bundle for $67.95. That's with promo code NINTENDOLABORK, which should be applied automatically when you click the orange Power Deal button.

Specifically, you get the Robot Kit, Variety Kit and Vehicle Kit. (Alas, no sign of the new -- and awesome -- Labo VR.) These are Japanese imports, meaning they're going to have Japanese writing on the boxes -- but the gameplay will be in English, according to the product page.

Want to learn more about these kits? Read CNET's Labo review, then jump into Bridget Carey's Vehicle Kit deep dive. (Spoiler alert: She dug it.)

This is basically like getting three kits for the price of one, so if you're interested, don't wait to hop on this deal.

Now playing: Watch this: A week with Nintendo Labo

