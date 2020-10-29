Get three months of cell phone service for up to half off from Tello

Tello

It's hard not to love Tello, a cellular carrier that simplifies its plans to a pair of dials -- you spin the data wheel until you land on how many gigabytes you need each month, and then pick how many minutes of talk you need. It's easy, unambiguous and straightforward. You can really see where your money going. Right now, Tello has a great little deal in play: .

Here's how it works: If you choose unlimited talk and text, you can get 1GB data for $5 per month, 2GB data for $10 per month, or 4GB for $15 per month.

After the first three months, the plans revert to their regular (and very reasonable) prices. The unlimited/1GB plan goes from $5 to $10, the unlimited/2GB plan jumps from $10 to $14, and the unlimited/4GB tops out by going from $15 to $19 per month.

Tello doesn't lock you into a contract, so you can bail at any time, including as soon as the introductory three months are complete. The only downside is that Tello is an MVNO of Sprint, so unless you have a Sprint CDMA phone, you're probably out of luck. And this deal expires on Oct. 31, so you have until Halloween to decide to sign up.

I included Tello in my roundup of the rock-bottom cheapest phone plans you can get today, and we recently discussed Tello as part of our cheap cell phone carriers conversation on the Cheapskate Show podcast, which you can listen to below or within your favorite podcasting app. And if you like the podcast, please: Like and subscribe.

