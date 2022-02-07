Get three books, games or movies for the price of two with Amazon's latest sale

Chnit Siri Kan Ti N Cheiynghim/Getty Images

If the ongoing pandemic, freezing weather and early nights have got you going stir crazy, then we've got a deal you won't wan to miss. Right now, Amazon has thousands of books, movies, video games and toys available as part of its three-for-the-price-of-two sale to help you stay entertained while you're stuck in the house. Like the name suggests, when you buy any three of the items included in this offer, you'll automatically get the cheapest one for free. There's no promo code needed, all you need to do is add any three valid items to your cart and the cost of the cheapest one will automatically be deducted from your total.

You can see the entire sale selection above, but with hundred of items to sort through, we've pulled some of the best ones to give you an idea of what to look for. If you're a movie lover, you'll find plenty of get excited about at this sale, whether you're looking for the latest blockbusters like and , or timeless classics like the .

If you've got kids, this sale might as well be a godsend, with hundreds of family friendly toys and games available, like this mesmerizing or this absurd card game. And if you're looking for some games for yourself, you can pick up hit titles like the new . And if you prefer spending your time curled up with a good book, there are hundreds from a huge variety of genres, from nonfiction titles like , to novels you can't put down like .