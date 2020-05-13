Get this wireless charging stand with USB ports and power strip for just $13

Lecone

There are never enough places to plug stuff in near my bed -- between my phone, iPad, headphones, lamp and Amazon Echo, I need to keep a deluxe USB power strip under my pillow. Here's a better option. Right now, you can get the when you apply discount code 8RJ7O65J at checkout. That's 60% off the regular price of $33, making it a really good value for a gadget with this many power inputs.

I'll be honest: This thing is kind of ugly. It's a wedge-shaped block that sits on your desktop. Lean your wireless-charging phone against the wedge, and then take advantage of the three USB ports on top (sorry, no USB-C) for your wired USB devices. You can charge all four USB devices at once. That's not all; you can also plug a pair of AC power devices into the outlets on either side of the wedge. So not only is the wedge unburdened by aspirations for Apple-like aesthetics, but if you use all the available power ports, you'll have a rat's nest of USB cables on top and a bulky AC cord snaking out of each side.

But that's OK. This thing is saying to you, "I will keep everything you need by the bed powered and charged," and that's pretty nifty. Especially at this price -- good luck finding something with half this much functionality for under $15.

All that said, this device has mixed reviews among Amazon customers, with a few people noting that the wireless charger only works with the phone oriented horizontally, not vertically, and other users finding that charging can be slow.

