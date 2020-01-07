NordicTrack

January continues to be a great time to score health and fitness deals. The latest: Today only, and while supplies last, Amazon has the NordicTrack T 6.5 Si treadmill for $674.99, a 32% savings and the lowest price to date. Delivery is included, and you can add assembly for $72.65 -- something to consider, given that reviewers estimate it can take anywhere from 1-2.5 hours.

The T 6.5 Si features a tread belt that's 55 inches long and 22 inches wide and an incline motor that can raise the machine up to 10%. It has an electrocardiogram grip for collecting heart-rate data and a 10-inch color touchscreen.

The latter connects you to NordicTrack's iFit service, which is included free for the first year. (After that it costs $40 per month, or $33 if you prepay annually.) iFit affords access to a huge library of on-demand classes, and in many of them the instructor actually controls the speed and incline of your machine -- very cool.

However, I'll note that I'm currently testing NordicTrack's S15i indoor cycle, which also incorporates iFit, and I have some issues with it. While the classes themselves can be great, as can the guided outdoor runs and hikes, the iFit interface is a clunky mess, with no way to sort or search the available options.

Assuming you can live with that, or you just plan to point the treadmill at a TV and watch Netflix while you run, this seems like an especially good deal on a top-rated treadmill. CNET hasn't reviewed this exact model, but the similar T 7.5 S made the list of CNET's top treadmills for 2020. (That model, incidentally, is also on sale today: $750, down from $1,099.) Meanwhile, the T 6.5 Si earned a solid 4.3-star average from around 165 Amazon customers.

Your thoughts?

Now playing: Watch this: Peloton Tread is one serious running machine

The UE Wonderboom portable wireless speaker returns to Black Friday pricing: Just $38

Sarah Tew/CNET

The UE Wonderboom is widely regarded as one of the best portable speakers, period. It's compact, lightweight, dust-proof and water-resistant. It can play for up to 10 hours on a charge. And for a limited time, it's back to a price I haven't seen since Black Friday: Best Buy has the UE Wonderboom for $37.99. It lists for $100 and sells elsewhere for at least $50.

Although it's been supplanted by the Wonderboom 2, which is slightly larger and supports stereo pairing, the OG Wonderboom does let you pair two speakers for bigger sound. You just won't get true stereo.

Even so, this model is already "one of the better sounding micro Bluetooth speakers you'll come across," according to David Carnoy's UE Wonderboom review. And let's remember that evaluation was based on the $100 price tag.

At $38, this is definitely worth a look.

Two cast-iron cookware deals you shouldn't miss

Ozark Trail

If you're not cooking with cast iron, you're missing out. The pans last pretty much forever. They can go on the stove or in the oven. They're not treated with any kind of questionable coating (and in fact can develop a natural non-stick surface over time). Perhaps best of all, you don't have to spend much to get some.

Case in point: For a limited time, Walmart has the Ozark Trail three-piece cast iron skillet set for $18.99. Regular price: $26.95, already a pretty solid deal. The set includes 8-, 10.5- and 12-inch pans, all of them preseasoned. (Speaking of which, here's how to season your cast-iron pans the right way.)

Looking for something a little fancier, perhaps with a lid? Today only, Amazon has Cuisinart cast-iron cookware for 46% off. That means you can get a 12-inch Chicken Fryer pan or 7-quart Oval Casserole for $69.99. Both are available in matte grey or matte snow-white, and both have overwhelmingly positive ratings.

No question, Cuisinart stuff tends to be way overpriced, but with this discount in place, these two pans are competitive. If you've had experience with these or the aforementioned Ozarks, hit the comments and let me know what you think!

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.