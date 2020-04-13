Get this top-rated bidet with night-light for $45

Bio Bidet

I've always been a bit bidet-curious, but reluctant to try one. Then, last week, Cheapskate Rick posted his experience trying a Tushy bidet, and told you about a 10% off deal on all Tushy products (that deal is still going, by the way). Well, Rick inspired me to try a bidet as well, and I'm excited to give it a spin, so to speak. The model I'm going to use? SlimGlow, a bidet that the company claims is the first model to feature a built-in night light. Right now, you can snag the when you apply promo code CHEAP10 at checkout. That's 44% off the retail price of $80, and $5 less than the current sale price at ZDNet Academy Deals.

If you're concerned about installation, don't be -- it sets up in minutes and you can do it yourself, no plumber required. Just unscrew and remove the existing toilet seat, place the bidet on the throne and screw the seat back in place. You'll need to insert the included Y-adapter in the water line that goes from your wall to the tank, and connect that to the line attached to the bidet. That's all there is to it, and it's probably even easier than I made it sound.

Aside from doing, you know, bidet stuff, it features a battery-operated illuminated control that glows a soft blue. This was originally an Indiegogo project, but it's being sold at stores such as Home Depot, Macys and Walmart, and buyer reviews are overwhelmingly positive. This is your chance to get in on the bidet craze and save some toilet paper for $45.

Read more: Toilet paper running low? Make your own bidet starting at $20

Now playing: Watch this: Smart bidet machine cleans where the sun doesn't shine

