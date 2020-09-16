Get this tiny 20W USB-C iPhone and iPad charger for only $12

David Carnoy/CNET

Aukey's latest mini charger, the , isn't much bigger than the 5W charger that used to be included with iPhones. It's normally $15, but after you apply the CNET exclusive code ZLR7TRBI at checkout on Amazon, the price drops to $12. The deal is good through Sept. 30.

While it's designed to be able to charge iPad Pro models and the new iPad Air, both of which feature USB-C charging, you'll need a USB-C to Lightning cable to quick-charge iPhones and iPads with Lightning ports.

Read more: Best iPhone charger for 2020

Both new iPads include an Apple USB-C charger in the box, whereas Apple is no longer including chargers for most new Apple Watch models. Previous reports suggest that the iPhone 12 series, expected to be announced later this fall, will also omit chargers and headphones.

A USB-C to USB-C cable is required to quick-charge the iPad Pro and new iPad Air, as well as Android smartphones and tablets (it supports Quick Charge 2.0 for Android devices). PD stands for USB Power Delivery, which is the current gold standard for chargers.

Anker's is also on sale for . It's been out a while and is similar in size. Meanwhile, you can snag for a mere $8.