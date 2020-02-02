Get this six-quart multi-function pressure cooker for just $28

Insignia

Simply put: Pressure cookers are awesome. Perhaps the most versatile of counter top appliances, you can use a pressure cooker to make meat, soups, veggies and more. You can use it as a slow cooker, or to boil, brown, steam, roast or braise. If you don't already have one, you have no idea what you're missing -- this isn't one of those single-use kitchen toys that you'll use twice a year. And right now, you can get the Insignia six-quart multi-function pressure cooker for $28 at Best Buy. That's $32 off the regular price of $60 and is at least $10 less than the best price I could find at Amazon.

The six-quart capacity and 1000 watts of power is beefy enough to make meals for a large family, and you can use it to prep food well in advance -- it has a 24-hour delay timer and keep-warm feature so you can set it the night before you need the meal ready.

The cooker is finished in stainless steel and has a large, clearly marked multi-button display to select the kind of food you're preparing, including rice, soup, poultry, fish, steamed vegetables, and even quinoa and cake. (If you've never made cake in a pressure cooker, well, yes you can do it. It's super easy and it comes out awesome.)

The package includes accessories like a cooking stand, inner pot, measuring cup, rice ladle, soup ladle and more.

Now playing: Watch this: Instant Pot Smart Wifi connects your pressure cooker

