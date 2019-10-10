Sarah Tew/CNET

There's upgrading your TV room and then there's upgrading your TV room. The former involves an inexpensive soundbar that takes the audio onus off your TV's terrible speakers. The latter: a 5.1-channel audio system with a subwoofer and Dolby Atmos support. (For those unfamiliar with it, here's why Dolby Atmos is cool.)

Wait a second, though: Doesn't that feature cost a small fortune? Wasn't the LG SK10Y soundbar with Dolby Atmos selling for around $800 last year? Yes, but that was last year; this year, Vizio ushered in the era of affordable Atmos soundbars -- and today's deal brings one of the lowest prices yet.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, the refurbished Vizio SB36512-F6 soundbar is $239 shipped with promo code CNETSOUND. This model listed for $500 when it debuted earlier this year and sells new for at least $380. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

The SB36512-F6 is a CNET Editors' Choice-winning product. That's my way of telling you I don't know a ton about home audio, but all the important info can be found in that review.

The upshot: Even at $500, this was the Dolby Atmos bargain of the year. Maybe ever. At $239, it's really no more expensive than many standard 5.1-channel soundbar systems.

So, what's the refurb "hit"? Pretty typical: You get a 90-day warranty instead of 1 year. Assuming you can live with that, and you want to seriously raise your home-theater audio game on the cheap, this is your deal.

