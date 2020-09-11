Get this Instant Pot Duo Nova in stylish black stainless steel for just $60

Deal Savings Price



While we all squeeze the life out of these last days of summer, we should start thinking about the cooler weather to come. Don't fret: Summer may be prime frolicking weather, but fall food has the other seasons beat by a country mile, what with all its braised meats, slow-cooked stews and bubblin' casseroles. Get yourself prepared for fall cooking with either of the two kitchen deals going on now. An is just $60, available in this slick black stainless steel at Macy's. And for just $17 you can snag a classic from Target and turn out easy fall-off-the-bone dinners all season.

Instant Pot The Instant Pot Duo does the work of many kitchen appliances, most notably a slow cooker, pressure cooker, steamer, warmer and rice cooker. Prepare comfort food favorites like pulled pork or chicken, pot roast, chilis and chowders, that taste like they took hours, often with very little prep or clean-up. This is one of the most popular kitchen inventions ever for good reason. Other retailers have price-matched the deal, including Amazon, where the average price is usually around $75, but only Macy's has it in this handsome black stainless steel. Plus, it ships for free.

