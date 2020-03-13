Get this insanely cool Sharper Image Word Clock for $21

Sharper Image

I love interesting clocks. Recently, for example, I repurposed an old Amazon Fire tablet as a full-time Literature Clock, and I couldn't be happier with it.

Needless to say, I'm all over this deal: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has the . That's for the copper version; it's also available in black for about the same price. Sharper Image proper originally sold this for $80.

As you can see in the photo, the clock has a bunch of words mashed together. Every five minutes, a new set of them lights up. Thus, you might see "It is ten minutes past twelve" or "It is two o'clock."

It's not a huge clock, however, measuring just 7.75 inches square. And of course it requires AC power, meaning it might be a bit challenging to mount on a wall.

Don't care. Want, want, want. It has a 4.5-star average rating from over 800 buyers and what I consider to be a very reasonable price.

Your thoughts?

Kids out of school? Keep them busy with these discounted Lego kits

Lego

Earlier today I rounded up some free entertainment options to keep you busy during all this coronavirus madness. But while some of these options are good for kids, not all of them are -- and no doubt you'd like to lower their screen time, not increase it.

For pure creativity, it's hard to beat Lego -- but, yeesh, those kits are expensive. Thankfully, for a limited time, Walmart has .

The discounts range from 20%-25%. So, for example, you can get the 562-piece (regular price $59.99) and 300-piece (regularly $39.99).

Lego stuff doesn't go on sale very often, so if you're looking for home-from-school activities for the kids, this might be a good time to stock up.

