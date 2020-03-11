Get this Electrohome guitar amp-themed Bluetooth speaker that's also a real guitar amp for $112

Electrohome

I love Bluetooth speakers that have a vintage look, dressed up like a prewar radio, hi-fi system or '70s-era guitar amplifier. Electrohome has just introduced its Birmingham retro Bluetooth speaker, which looks like a classic guitar amp. But here's the twist: It has a 1/4-inch input for your guitar, meaning it can do double duty as an actual practice amp. To launch the $149 speaker, Electrohome is currently offering it for 25% off; right now you can get the .

First and foremost, this is a Bluetooth speaker, so you can connect it to your phone or any other Bluetooth device to stream audio or play music from your library. The top panel of the speaker has a volume control and treble/bass dials, along with a power toggle and authentic-looking amber power light. You can also plug in headphones for private listening. Inside, a 30-watt amp drives two 4-inch drivers with a tuned rear port for the bass. The speaker measures 9.5 by 13.4 by 7.1 inches and weighs just shy of 12 pounds.

If that were all there was, I'd be charmed, but it wouldn't be especially remarkable. Here's where it gets cool: There's a 1/4-inch input for your actual guitar. You can play through the speaker dry, or play along to whatever music is already playing, making it a solid practice amp. The top panel also has gain and volume dials to control how clean or distorted your output is. If that's not enough, the speaker has a standard 3.5mm AUX input as well.

I can't tell you how much this speaker tickles me. It's a case where form and function live in unexpected harmony, and I suspect it'll appeal to every guitarist out there. I'm not sure how long this introductory deal will last, so if you're as excited about it as I am, you might not want to delay.

