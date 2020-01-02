Get this absolutely essential Apple Watch travel charger for $20

MQOUNY

Sometimes you know a product is brilliant from the first moment you see it, and the Mqouny Apple Watch Wireless Charger is just such a gadget. But first, a little context. Personally, I hate traveling with the Apple Watch's stock charging cable. It's needlessly long, is hard to pack, and flops around like a fish on the hotel desk when I'm trying to affix my watch at bedtime. The MQOUNY Apple Watch Wireless Charger, in contrast, has no USB cable -- just a protruding USB port -- and it has a 1,000-mAh battery that can fully charge your watch in about 3.5 hours. You can get this Mqouny Apple Watch Wireless Charger at Amazon for just $20.

Every traveler with an Apple Watch should own a charger like this. It's compact (roughly the same size and shape as the AirPods case) and has the same magnetic divot on top for charging any model Apple Watch. It easily slips into a travel bag or even your pocket. The Mqouny even has built-in surge and overtemperature protection. Bottom line: It's a must for any Apple Watch traveler.

