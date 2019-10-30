Get this 75-inch 4K HDR Roku TV for just $700

Hisense

Just in case you need a reminder about how crazy-big TVs have gotten, 75 inches is over six feet -- 6.25 feet, to be precise. And because we live in the future, apparently, you can walk into a store and carry out a screen that measures 75 inches on the diagonal. (Technically, you'll probably need to wheel it out on a dolly.) If you've had your eye on such a beast, Best Buy has the Hisense 75R7070E2 75-inch UHD HDR Roku TV for $699.99. That's $200 off the regular price and one of the best deals we've ever seen for a TV of this colossal size.

Most 75-inch sets that also include features like 4K UHD and HDR tend to start at $1,000 and go up from there. (Not sure why HDR is a big deal? CNET's Geoffrey Morrison breaks down what you need to know about HDR, if you want to learn more.)

It also bears mentioning that when it comes to smart TVs, it's hard to beat Roku's great interface and library of streaming channels.

The TV has 15-watt main-channel speakers with DTS sound, a trio of HDMI inputs and a single USB input to display content from a digital camera or other USB device. If you don't want to use the included stand, it's also wall-mountable.

I'm not entirely sure when this model made its debut, but it appears to be new to Best Buy, because there are currently zero user reviews. And CNET hasn't reviewed it, so it's hard to say how well this compares to something like the TCL 6-Series or any of the other best 75-inch TVs.

Still, if you thought a mammoth like this was out of your price range, think again. This might be exactly the moment to splurge on that big screen on which to watch El Camino.

If you have any experience with this or other Hisense models, hit the comments and let others know what to expect!

