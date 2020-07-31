Get this 6-in-1 bedside wireless charging station for $135

Pitaka

Sometimes when engineers throw every idea they have into a product, it comes out like the car Homer Simpson designed that bankrupted his brother's company. But sometimes you get a charming does-everything product like the Pitaka Air Omni 6-in-1 Wireless Charging Station. Usually retailing for $159, I've gotten an exclusive deal for Cheapskate readers: You can get the when you apply discount code AIROMNI11 at checkout.

This charging pad is equal parts ludicrous and awesome. Six devices? Yep, six -- three wireless pads and three wired. Let's assume for a moment that, like me, you're an iOS household. You can charge your iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods and iPhone all on the top, and there are still two more ports -- a USB-C and USB-A -- on the side for, oh, I don't know, let's say a power bank and laptop.

But if that's not crazy enough for you, it gets better. The tablet charging port is actually a combo Lightning and USB connection; you use a mechanical switch to choose the one you need. One slides out of the way to make room for the other. That means you can charge any sort of tablet, not just an iPad.

There's a similar button that flips the Apple Watch charger up or down. You can lay your watch flat on the charging pad or, if you prefer, the pad pivots up 90 degrees to put the watch in Nightstand mode. There's another reason to flip the watch up: When it's lying flat, your watch band blocks the third charging coil, sized for a wireless charging earbud case like AirPods. In Nightstand mode, though, everything fits.

Did I mention that there's a small illuminated drawer that holds rings or other small jewelry? And for travel, the tablet's backrest flips down and folds against the bottom of the base.

I've been using this charging station for a few weeks now, and I love the way it consolidates everything I need to charge in a single device. And I love using the oversized iPad display as my alarm clock (I use an app called Nightstand) so I can see the time from anywhere in the room. Overall, this is a very cleverly designed gadget -- my one criticism is that the tablet backrest doesn't lock in place when your tablet is using it, so if you push against the tablet, it tends to fold backwards a bit. But quibbles aside, you'll be hard-pressed to find a single charging stand that can power so many devices at once, and so conveniently.

This deal will be available until Aug. 7.

