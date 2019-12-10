Get this 50-inch Sceptre 4K UHD TV for just $200

Walmart

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

You'd be forgiven for thinking it's Super Bowl weekend, given some of the great prices we're seeing on TVs right now. If you're looking to get 50 inches of LED 4K goodness on your living room wall at one of the lowest prices of the season, the Sceptre 50 inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV costs a mere $200 at Walmart. That's half the usual $400 price, and is more or less the price to beat when it comes to screens in this size class.

But slow your roll just a little. Before you whip out your credit card, keep in mind that this is a "dumb" TV -- you're buying a display with an OTA tuner, three HDMI ports and a remote. There's no smart capabilities, so you need to bring your own streaming media player. Of course, it's holiday sale season right now, so that's super easy -- barely an inconvenience. You can, for example, get a Fire TV Stick 4K with a bundled Echo Dot for $60.

If you would rather skip the add-ons and just get a TV that's smart from the get-go, we're pretty fond of the TCL 325-series 49-inch Smart Roku TV, which is currently available for $250. That's down from the regular price of $646. And it ends up being about the same as the Sceptre when you factor in needing to buy a streamer. Either way, both represent great deals on a preholiday TV. You can also read our review of the TCL 325 49-inch Smart Roku TV.

Now playing: Watch this: We find the best television available today

