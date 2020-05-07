Get this $30 real-time strategy game free for a limited time

Stardock Entertainment

Gather 'round, young ones: Many moons ago, RTS (real-time strategy) was one of the most popular computer-game genres -- right up there with flight simulators and first-person shooters. If you know what I'm talking about and sorely miss the likes of Total Annihilation and Command & Conquer, here's exciting news: For a limited time, Humble is offering the RTS game . Regular price: $30.

To get it, you just need a Humble account (free) and a willingness to receive the Humble newsletter. From there you'll receive a code you can redeem on Steam (which must be done by May 14). The freebie itself is available to claim from Humble between now and May 10, or while licenses last. Once you get it, it's yours forever.

Ashes is a futuristic game of base building, resource management and massive ground battles. GameSpot wasn't too keen on it, though that didn't include the Escalation add-on that is now part of the game. On Steam, the ratings fall in the "mostly positive" category. Either way, this is totally free, so try it for yourself and see if you like it.

Take note, however, that the system requirements are on the steep side; the ideal system will have at least an Intel Core i5 processor and 16GB of RAM.

