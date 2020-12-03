Get this 3-in-1 foosball-air hockey-billiards game for just $135

Daily Steals

When my kids were younger, one of the best holiday gifts I ever gave them was a game table that played billiards, foosball and air hockey -- it provided hours of fun for them and was also a blast for adults after the young ones went to bed. And with all the time we're spending indoors these days, this sort of game is just what the doctor ordered. Right now you can get a when you apply promo code CNETSBH at checkout.

That's 74% off the original list price of $500, but it even compares very favorably to what you will have to spend right now at Amazon; there, you can find the same table selling for $200.

The games stack on top of each other. The bottom level is billiards, and you snap the foosball table on top of that. Air hockey is the top level. You can lean the unused games against the wall or store them in a nearby closet when they're not in use. You get everything you need to play including the pool balls, triangle, sticks and chalk. The table also has nice flourishes like score keepers. The table weighs 46 pounds in total and measures 48x23x32 inches -- great for kids and adults alike.

Running into this table has reminded me about how utterly charming this game was when my kids and I played it back in the day, and I miss it (and my young kids) so much. Take my advice: Get this table and start making your own memories.

