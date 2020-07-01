Get this 20,000-mAh quick charging, USB-C equipped power bank for $14

EasyAcc

These days, I'm not interested in a power bank unless it packs a lot of power -- at least 20,000 mAh, for example -- and has some really interesting features, like Power Delivery (PD), Quick Charge (QC), lots of ports, USB-C, a flashlight or solar charging. Today I have one that checks a lot of those boxes, Not all of them, but enough to get my attention. This with discount code 2K3VPAM7 at checkout.

The power bank can charge up to four devices simultaneously, but of those four ports, one is a 15-watt USB-C output and another is an 18-watt Quick Charge port. The remaining two ports are 15-watt USB-A. That's a lot of flexibility for a single power bank.

Need to top off the power bank in a hurry? This unit has a pair of USB-C inputs that if used simultaneously, let you recharge the battery in just 4.5 hours -- that's about a third of the time it would typically take to charge a 20,000-mAh battery via USB.

It also has a built-in LED flashlight because, why not? My prediction: In a few more years, literally everything with a battery will contain LED illumination for some reason.

This is similar to a dual-input, quad-output model I told you about last month, but it's been upgraded substantially, thanks to the QC port and trio of USB-C ports. And because I was curious, I did the math: With this deal, EasyAcc's power bank will net you about 1,389 mAh per dollar spent.

