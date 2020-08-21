Get this 2-in-1 cordless stick vacuum with detachable battery pack for 38% off

Womow

Stick vacuums have a lot going for them -- light, attractive, easy to store, and thanks to physics, they don't require as much suction as upright or canister vacuums to do the same job. The Womow W20 cordless stick vacuum has all those advantages, plus it's now deeply discounted. Usually $179, right now you can get the when you click the coupon on the product page. That'll only take off $15, but the price should be $110 when you get to checkout, thanks to a hidden $54 discount.

CNET hasn't had a chance to review the Womow W20, but the vacuum has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon, and Fakespot gives it a solid "B" rating, which indicates that most of the reviews are authentic. The 400-watt motor manages 25kPA and 120AW of suction -- slightly above average for a vacuum of this size. Perhaps the vacuum's most interesting feature is the battery, which is removable -- if you buy a spare, you can hot-swap batteries for over an hour of runtime. On its own, the included battery should keep you up and running for about 35 minutes.

You also get a handful of attachments (a crevice tool and bristle brush), and the vacuum itself transforms from a full-height stick to a handheld vacuum with just a couple of clicks. The motorized head also has LED headlights that help illuminate the floor when vacuuming under furniture. And the filtration system is built around a high-density HEPA filter that traps 99.7% of fine dust particles.

