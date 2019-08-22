Get this 18-piece French glassware set for more than 40% off

Sur la Table

Save for at a Jewish wedding, broken glasses are nothing but a headache (and heartache if you were fond of them) so we're always on the hunt for tough-as-nails glassware that looks good, too. Enter Duralex, the iconic French brand that brought tempered glass to the masses' kitchens and has been making sturdy and stylish glassware since 1945.

If you've spent any time in and around French restaurants, you've almost certainly sipped a latte, juice or aperitif from one of its vessels. Right now an entire 18-piece Duralex tempered glassware set is on sale at Sur la Table for less than $50 (down from $85.85) during the retailer's end-of-summer online sale. Snag the set with three different sized glasses that'll cover you from morning espresso to evening cocktail.

Still not sold? Chowhound Executive Food Editor Hana Asbrink stocks her family's cabinets with both the all-purpose and latte sizes and lauds Duralex as the sturdiest glasses around. "I've dropped them multiple times in the sink while washing dishes and they don't bat a lash; and the smaller ones are good for kids' hands. Not to mention they stack nicely and take well to both iced and warm drinks."

Sur la Table This set of 18 tempered glasses consists of six 8-ounce glasses, six 13-ounce glasses and six 18-ounce glasses all suitable for both cold and hot liquids (up to 266°F). Duralex is versatile, chip-resistant and 2.5 times stronger than ordinary glass.