Get these surprisingly good noise-canceling headphones for just $25

Good headphones have a reputation for being expensive. Good wireless headphones? Doubly so. Noise-canceling headphones? Triply so (that's an actual word, I checked). But before you plunk down $200 or more on a back-to-school or back-to-quarantine set of wireless ANC headphones, consider this: Amazon seller SoundElec has the when you apply the $15-off coupon on the product page. (Update, July 16: This coupon was good for $20 off yesterday, but this is still a genuinely good deal.)

Not only do these Bluetooth headphones feel substantial, with cushy earpads and solid construction, the noise canceling is effective at reducing ambient sound and overall sound quality is quite nice.

CNET's Rick "The Cheapskate" Broida had this to say when he evaluated these a few months back: "As for overall sound quality, I think it's quite good -- maybe even surprisingly good. This is a subjective thing, and my ear isn't highly attuned to highs, lows and all that. When I spooled up Weezer's Buddy Holly, the underlying guitar riff came through deep and balanced; every 'woo-ooh!' clear and full. In Coldplay's Hymn for the Weekend, Chris Martin's vocals sounded great, but the background seemed a little muddy in places."

And it doesn't matter whether you plan to use them at home, at school or on the go. The H19 delivers a 35-hour battery life -- many headphones do a lot better, but this isn't bad -- and can give you over two hours of runtime on a single 10-minute quick-charge.

I don't know how long the coupon will remain on the H19's product page, so check these out quickly if you're interested.

