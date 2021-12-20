Get these Portland lace up boots for $25 (save $25)

Walmart

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

If you're searching for boots to keep your feet toasty for the remainder of the winter or prepping for next year's winter, check out this deal at Walmart, where you can get .

Nothing is worse than being in the cold and having wet feet from walking through slush or feeling as if your toes are about to fall off due to the extreme cold. While I haven't worn these boots before, they are exactly the type of winter shoes I would purchase because they have so many comfortable features. There's a faux fur cuff to keep your jeans and ankles warm and a lug sole for added traction on snowy paths.

There are two color options for these boots: blush and gray. Both colors start at a size 6, however the gray boots are sold out in larger sizes (the largest size available is an 8). If you've been looking for a decent deal on boots, don't hesitate to get these.